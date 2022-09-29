F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in F5 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after acquiring an additional 517,198 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Bank of America cut F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

F5 Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $148.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.91 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.36. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $988,147. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.