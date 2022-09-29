Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $6,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,420,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,402,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fabrinet Trading Up 3.0 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

Shares of FN opened at $96.48 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.