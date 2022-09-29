Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) Insider Georgina Field Purchases 2,250 Shares

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating) insider Georgina Field purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £5,197.50 ($6,280.21).
Fidelity China Special Situations Price Performance
Shares of FCSS stock opened at GBX 233 ($2.82) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 242.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 250.79. Fidelity China Special Situations PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211.50 ($2.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345 ($4.17).
About Fidelity China Special Situations
