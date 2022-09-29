Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) Insider Georgina Field Purchases 2,250 Shares

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating) insider Georgina Field purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £5,197.50 ($6,280.21).

Shares of FCSS stock opened at GBX 233 ($2.82) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 242.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 250.79. Fidelity China Special Situations PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211.50 ($2.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345 ($4.17).

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

