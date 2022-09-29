Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $59.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Stephens lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $36.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Stories

