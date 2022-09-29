First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.87

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.87 and traded as low as $29.74. First Bancshares shares last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 107,067 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.98.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 750,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 146,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $329,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.