First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.87

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMSGet Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.87 and traded as low as $29.74. First Bancshares shares last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 107,067 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

First Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.98.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 750,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 146,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $329,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

