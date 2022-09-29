First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIN. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 898,057 shares in the company, valued at $37,969,849.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

