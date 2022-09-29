First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,217,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE FRC opened at $135.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $132.27 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.