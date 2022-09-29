First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Boosted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 291.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,375,000 after acquiring an additional 60,135 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,600,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,546,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,913,000 after acquiring an additional 129,331 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,362,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,015,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,383,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $68.14 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $85.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.