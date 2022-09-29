First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading 3.2% Higher

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 18 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $480,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

