First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) Trading Up 2.8%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.16 and last traded at $86.82. Approximately 70,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 83,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.49.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.25.
