First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) Shares Up 3.5%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.52 and last traded at $72.29. 12,996 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 7,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.85.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.98.
