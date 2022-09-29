First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC) Shares Up 2.1%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.23 and last traded at $108.91. 100,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 190,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.72.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.62.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (QTEC)
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.