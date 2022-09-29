First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) Trading 1.4% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.93 and last traded at $51.56. 5,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 21,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.