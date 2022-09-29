First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Stock Price Up 2.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.65 and last traded at $60.31. Approximately 325,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 320,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.96.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34.

