First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY – Get Rating) were up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $39.93. Approximately 1,409,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,416,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.