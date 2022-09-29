First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM) Trading 0.4% Higher

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.16 and last traded at $47.09. 2,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36.
