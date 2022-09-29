First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEU) Trading 3% Higher

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEU – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.90 and last traded at $50.90. 653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.30.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.