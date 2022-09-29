First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First United Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FUNC opened at $17.05 on Thursday. First United has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $113.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of First United

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 18.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First United in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First United during the second quarter worth about $283,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in First United by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First United by 63.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

