Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,803 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,747,000 after buying an additional 346,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after purchasing an additional 704,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,597,000 after purchasing an additional 182,451 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $96.17 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $111.84. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.