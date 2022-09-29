FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

FONAR Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of FONAR stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. FONAR has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FONAR

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FONR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in FONAR by 53,600.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FONAR by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in FONAR by 99.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FONAR by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

About FONAR

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

