Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.73

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.73 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.37). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.40), with a volume of 986,036 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.73. The stock has a market cap of £103.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Peter Rollings purchased 20,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £8,865.56 ($10,712.37). In other news, insider Peter Rollings acquired 20,149 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £8,865.56 ($10,712.37). Also, insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 150,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($76,123.73).

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

