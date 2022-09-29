Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.73

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.73 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.37). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.40), with a volume of 986,036 shares traded.
Foxtons Group Trading Up 2.5 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.73. The stock has a market cap of £103.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Foxtons Group
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
Further Reading
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.