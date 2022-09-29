Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,795.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 231,511 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.49.

Shares of AMZN opened at $118.01 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

