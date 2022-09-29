Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,469,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,924,476,000 after purchasing an additional 130,275 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 28,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,148 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 82,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,286,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.68.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.84 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.34 and a 200-day moving average of $155.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

