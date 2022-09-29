FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Trading Up 0.7%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.72. Approximately 62,170 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 47,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMAR. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 6.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.