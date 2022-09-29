FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN) Trading Up 1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.60. Approximately 228,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 602% from the average daily volume of 32,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

