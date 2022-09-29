FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Short Interest Update

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZING stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZING. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $37,101,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 372.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,889,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,359 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 159.0% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,071,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,606 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $10,332,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,331,000.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

