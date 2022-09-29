FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Trading Up 24.8 %

FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp.

