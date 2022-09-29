fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.01. 36,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,574,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.46.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV Trading Up 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,922,000 after purchasing an additional 937,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in fuboTV by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,454,000 after buying an additional 454,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,764,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in fuboTV by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after buying an additional 723,536 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in fuboTV by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after buying an additional 321,419 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.