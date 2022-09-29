FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ball in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. Ball has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

