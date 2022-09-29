FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Issued By Raymond James

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Carbon Streaming in a report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Carbon Streaming’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OFSTF. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Carbon Streaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:OFSTF opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Carbon Streaming has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -88.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00.

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

