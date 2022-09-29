FY2023 EPS Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:MTY)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.45. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$162.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.00 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.94.

MTY Food Group Stock Up 1.8 %

MTY stock opened at C$57.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 15.03. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$45.20 and a 1-year high of C$71.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.90.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.