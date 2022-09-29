FY2023 EPS Estimates for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Safe Bulkers in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Safe Bulkers’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $306.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

