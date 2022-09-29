FY2023 EPS Estimates for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Boosted by Edison Inv. Res

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SIGA Technologies in a report released on Monday, September 26th. Edison Inv. Res analyst K. Mestemacher now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for SIGA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 48.67%.

SIGA opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $772.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 3,193.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

