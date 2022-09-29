FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Decreased by Analyst

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for The Berkeley Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,525.00.

Shares of BKGFY opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

