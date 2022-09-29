FY2025 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Increased by Wedbush

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chewy in a report released on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

CHWY opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.34 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,954 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

