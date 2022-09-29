Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,125,883 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,075 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.2% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $545,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $241.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.42. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $234.50 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

