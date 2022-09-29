Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.60

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.60 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.22). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22), with a volume of 200,589 shares trading hands.

Gemfields Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £213.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00.

Gemfields Group Company Profile

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

