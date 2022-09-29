Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a report released on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $2.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 25.97%.

GNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,134 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

