General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $220.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.14.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

