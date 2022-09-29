Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lexaria Bioscience and Genmab A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Genmab A/S 1 7 2 0 2.10

Genmab A/S has a consensus price target of $37.15, indicating a potential upside of 13.81%. Given Genmab A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genmab A/S is more favorable than Lexaria Bioscience.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lexaria Bioscience has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

9.4% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Genmab A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Genmab A/S shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Genmab A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $720,000.00 20.58 -$4.03 million N/A N/A Genmab A/S $1.35 billion 15.92 $478.57 million $0.90 36.27

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Lexaria Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience -3,960.36% -63.62% -62.36% Genmab A/S 38.42% 17.12% 15.37%

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Lexaria Bioscience on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexaria Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others. DehydraTECH also deliver drugs effectively across the blood brain barrier. It operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds intellectual property portfolio with 23 patents granted and approximately 50 patents pending worldwide. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC. Its products include daratumumab to treat MM, non-MM blood cancers, and AL amyloidosis; GEN1047; tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, and DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB for treating solid tumors; Epcoritamab for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and HexaBody-CD38 and DuoHexaBody-CD37 for treating hematological malignancies. The company's also develops products, which is in Phase 2 comprise Teclistamab for vaso-occlusive crises; Camidanlumab tesirine to treat hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 to treat MM; PRV-015 for treating celiac disease; Mim8 for treating haemophilia A; and Lu AF82422 for treating multiple system atrophy disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs. The company has a commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin. It also has a collaboration agreement with CureVac AG for the research and development of differentiated mRNA-based antibody products; AbbVie for the development of epcoritamab; and collaborations with BioNTech, Janssen, Novo Nordisk A/S, BliNK Biomedical SAS, and Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.