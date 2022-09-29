Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GMAB. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $547.62.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $452.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.