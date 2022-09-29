Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Geospace Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ GEOS opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $56.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Geospace Technologies
In related news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 19,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $95,682.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 249,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 8,200 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $39,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,089.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 19,369 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $95,682.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 249,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,904.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,569 shares of company stock worth $139,691 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geospace Technologies (GEOS)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.