Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $56.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 19,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $95,682.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 249,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 8,200 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $39,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,089.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 19,369 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $95,682.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 249,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,904.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,569 shares of company stock worth $139,691 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 559,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,505,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 165.5% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 731,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

