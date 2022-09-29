Gleason Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,046.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Chartist Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 25,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $86,359,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 13,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,413,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.49.

AMZN stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.79, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

