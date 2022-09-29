Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,238 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 409.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Fortinet by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

