Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:MMP opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.87%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

