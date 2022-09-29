Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 693,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,307,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.9% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 122,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.