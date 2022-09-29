Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) by 4,225.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

NASDAQ:RNDV opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $38.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

