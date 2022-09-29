Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) by 4,225.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000.
First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:RNDV opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $38.55.
First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.