Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 1,944 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 225.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.