Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $437.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

