Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BGR opened at $10.81 on Thursday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

